State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,990 Shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of The Ultimate Software Group worth $9,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 181.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of ULTI stock opened at $294.47 on Friday. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.59 and a 52 week high of $297.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $271.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.84 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ULTI. BidaskClub raised The Ultimate Software Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $288.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ultimate Software Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.30.

In related news, Chairman Marc D. Scherr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.41, for a total value of $2,794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,600,363.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.70, for a total value of $139,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,184 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

