State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 58,910 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 241.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,910 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $8,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. TheStreet upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.62.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $126,182.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total value of $176,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,094 shares of company stock valued at $936,106 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOH stock opened at $139.57 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $141.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $1.99. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

