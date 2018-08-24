State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 4,630 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (HHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Howard Hughes worth $9,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,087,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HHC. Citigroup cut their target price on Howard Hughes from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Howard Hughes Corp has a 52 week low of $114.28 and a 52 week high of $142.36.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Hughes news, insider Paul H. Layne sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $675,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Master Planned Communities, Operating Assets, and Strategic Developments. The Master Planned Communities segment develops and sells residential and commercial land.

