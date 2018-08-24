State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 50,985 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 50,985 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Kimco Realty worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. American Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 77,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Kimco Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 144,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $90,530.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $871,803.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

NYSE KIM opened at $17.04 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 475 U.S. shopping centers comprising 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

