State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.98 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (CLX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Clorox were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Clorox by 466.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $828,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 301,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 9,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,297,285.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,705.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $145.88 on Friday. Clorox Co has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $150.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 103.18% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Clorox from $147.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clorox from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $124.00 price target on Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

