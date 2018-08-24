State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,712 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth about $180,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 117.6% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $69.00 target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, commissioning and maintenance, and project management services worldwide. The company's Energy & Chemicals segment offers a range of design, engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, and project management services in the upstream, midstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas and pipeline markets.

