State Street Corp (STT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of State Street worth $21,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in State Street by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in State Street by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in State Street by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 143,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

STT stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

In other State Street news, CEO Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $2,075,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $28,523.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,954 shares of company stock worth $2,237,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

