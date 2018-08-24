Stephen Robert Gregory Purchases 42,000 Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (ASP) Stock

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP) Director Stephen Robert Gregory acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$10,080.00.

TSE:ASP traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,525. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.52.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

