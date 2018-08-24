Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Stericycle worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 952,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,756,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $2,486,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,016,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,528,000 after buying an additional 194,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Stericycle from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

SRCL stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $76.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, CFO Daniel Ginnetti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles A. Alutto sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $814,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,189.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,541 shares of company stock worth $11,963,741. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

