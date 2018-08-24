Stevens Capital Management LP Has $4.07 Million Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,480,000 after buying an additional 282,869 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 11,113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 228,391 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1,422.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,388,000 after buying an additional 211,375 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,442,000 after buying an additional 184,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFG opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $95.19 and a 12 month high of $121.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.27%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Raymond James downgraded American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 864 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $95,394.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 119,448 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.58, for a total transaction of $13,328,007.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,502 shares of company stock worth $40,807,472 in the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

