Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $4.54 Million in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 252,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000. Stevens Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Patterson-UTI Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,863.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

PTEN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.16. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $854.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.96 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.00%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

