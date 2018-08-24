Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Waste Connections Inc (WCN)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Waste Connections by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,916,000 after buying an additional 602,814 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Waste Connections by 1,918.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 522,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,481,000 after purchasing an additional 496,850 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,412,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,560,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,609,000 after purchasing an additional 467,951 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Waste Connections by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,260,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,508 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $78.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Waste Connections Inc has a 12 month low of $64.46 and a 12 month high of $80.18. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.07.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP David Eddie sold 20,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,779.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stephen Black sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

