Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 72,564 Shares of Eversource Energy (ES)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,564 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,492,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.3% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,344,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,024,000 after acquiring an additional 184,224 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,176,000 after acquiring an additional 45,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.30.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.