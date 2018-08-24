Storm (STORM) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Storm token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Binance and YoBit. During the last week, Storm has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Storm has a total market cap of $36.45 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00266059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00150364 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032286 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010808 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,509,788,612 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bitbns, Coinnest, YoBit, Kyber Network, Coinrail, Bancor Network, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

