Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.23

News headlines about Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Streamline Health Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 50.3165822896639 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

STRM traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,475. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of -0.18.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Streamline Health Solutions will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

