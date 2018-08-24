Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.11

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Streamline Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $25.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of -0.18.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. sell-side analysts predict that Streamline Health Solutions Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 49,542 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,096,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46,703 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

