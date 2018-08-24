Strs Ohio Sells 20,000 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.26% of National Bank worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. National Bank Holdings Corp has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $41.44.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.12 million. National Bank had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, insider Whitney A. Bartelli sold 4,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $173,131.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Dean sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $113,218.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,387.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,394 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,031. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBHC. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of National Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Hovde Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of National Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

