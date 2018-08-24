Strs Ohio Sells 9,289 Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,289 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SAGE Therapeutics were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 15.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE stock opened at $155.47 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $59.57 and a 12 month high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. equities research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAGE. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.19.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

