Stuyvesant Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN)

Stuyvesant Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander accounts for 1.3% of Stuyvesant Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stuyvesant Capital Management’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 253.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 18,037 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 420.7% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 168,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 136,262 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 362,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,087,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 153,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.85.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 7.55%. research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a $0.0755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

