Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH) Receives $26.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

SPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

SPH stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.78. 318,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.60. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $27.05.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.20. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

In other news, COO Steven C. Boyd sold 8,500 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $199,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,307.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Brinkworth sold 8,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $194,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,950 shares of company stock valued at $667,694. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 468.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 178,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

