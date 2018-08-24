Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $28.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Summit Financial Group an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMMF shares. BidaskClub raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMMF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.36. 466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,650. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $318.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $21.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

