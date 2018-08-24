Sun Life Financial INC Boosts Stake in General Motors (GM)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2,476.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,478 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,101 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 209,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 79,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 496,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 87,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 229,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,327,000 after buying an additional 32,238 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded General Motors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $57.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.02.

GM opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. General Motors has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $36.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $9,276,611.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

