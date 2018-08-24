Sun Life Financial INC Grows Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 3,534.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,940,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,622,000 after purchasing an additional 131,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,640,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,520 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 39.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,795,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,453,000 after acquiring an additional 791,903 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,256,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,521,000 after acquiring an additional 419,293 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 84.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,070,000 after acquiring an additional 712,521 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $110,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Milton Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $282,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $607,940 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CNP stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.02%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

