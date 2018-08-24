Sun Life Financial INC Has $601,000 Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 207.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 24,755.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,089 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,268,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,728,416,000 after acquiring an additional 463,656 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $78,823,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $76,080,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Biogen by 38.8% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 896,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,573,000 after acquiring an additional 250,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $341.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.58. Biogen had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $423.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.50.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

