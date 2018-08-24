Sun Life Financial INC Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2,045.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,499 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 61.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.3% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $5,833,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $4,393,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $3,742,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,551,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Sastre bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.37 per share, with a total value of $47,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,018 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,487 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 35.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

