Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Stake Lowered by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,167,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,072 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial makes up 1.3% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $207,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,780,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 449,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 277,365 shares during the last quarter. 41.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of SLF opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.32. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut Sun Life Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

Further Reading: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.