Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) versus Extended Stay America (STAY) Critical Comparison

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE: STAY) and Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Extended Stay America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 1 7 2 0 2.10 Extended Stay America 0 0 9 0 3.00

Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus target price of $16.64, indicating a potential upside of 1.23%. Extended Stay America has a consensus target price of $22.83, indicating a potential upside of 14.11%. Given Extended Stay America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Risk and Volatility

Sunstone Hotel Investors has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors 10.08% 4.26% 2.73% Extended Stay America 5.47% 15.18% 4.97%

Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extended Stay America pays out 88.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Extended Stay America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $1.19 billion 3.14 $145.37 million $1.22 13.48 Extended Stay America $1.28 billion 2.95 $78.84 million $1.00 20.01

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Extended Stay America. Sunstone Hotel Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extended Stay America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sunstone Hotel Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Sunstone Hotel Investors on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also relicenses Extended Stay America brand to unaffiliated third parties. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

