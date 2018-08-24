SunTrust Banks Comments on GlycoMimetics Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (GLYC)

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Lawson anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Sunday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GlycoMimetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $26.05.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Hahn sold 19,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $348,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,345 shares in the company, valued at $348,983.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLYC. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth about $40,655,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 136.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,803,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,214,000 after buying an additional 1,617,375 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 5.9% during the second quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 9,089,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,606,000 after buying an additional 504,913 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 18.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,282,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after buying an additional 351,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 130.7% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 561,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 317,932 shares during the last quarter.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. Its advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and has evaluated in a Phase 3 clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc The company's drug candidate, GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist, is evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

