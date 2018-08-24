Super Micro Computer Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 12,704 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,640% compared to the average daily volume of 268 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $175,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 51.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. BidaskClub cut Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Super Micro Computer to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Super Micro Computer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

SMCI stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $893.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

