Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Given “Buy” Rating at Maxim Group

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report released on Wednesday. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 219.49% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “Transition of SMCI shares to trading on pink sheets imminent, but additional disclosures make us believe the transition will prove temporary. Revenue growth accelerates to 37% y/y, net income growth to 100%+ y/y. Large enterprise continues to do well, which is at the crux of our mid- to long- term positive investment thesis on SMCI (see Page 3). Midpoint guidance implies 20%+ y/y growth on difficult comparison (see Page 3) Reiterating Buy rating and 12-month price target of $50.””

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMCI. BidaskClub upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The company has a market capitalization of $922.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.5% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,510,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,021,000 after buying an additional 1,192,788 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,305,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,480,000 after buying an additional 279,868 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.