Super Micro Computer Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,644 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,469% compared to the average volume of 64 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 26.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 475,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 99,849 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 51.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMCI opened at $17.24 on Friday. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $893.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Super Micro Computer to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Super Micro Computer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

