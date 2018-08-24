Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in VF Corp (VFC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,113,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of VF worth $90,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VF by 41.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at $448,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VF in the second quarter valued at $227,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of VF by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of VF by 66.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 381,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152,256 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on VF in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded VF from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VF in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

NYSE VFC opened at $91.32 on Friday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

In other VF news, VP Scott H. Baxter sold 65,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $5,533,093.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 196,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,555.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bryan H. Mcneill sold 25,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $2,332,698.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,528.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,217 shares of company stock valued at $18,750,627 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

