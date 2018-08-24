Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,061,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Johnson Controls International worth $102,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 272,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 18.2% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 9,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 16,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.