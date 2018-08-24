Swiss Re (SREN) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their buy rating on shares of Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SREN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 103 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 99 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 99 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 87 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Societe Generale set a CHF 106 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 99.59.

VTX:SREN opened at CHF 97.12 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

