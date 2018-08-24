Swisscom (SCMWY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

Swisscom stock opened at $45.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Swisscom has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $55.62.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland and Italy. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

