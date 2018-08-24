Synlogic Inc (SYBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

SYBX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, June 11th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Synlogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Synlogic stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company had a trading volume of 485,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,592. The company has a market capitalization of $203.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.71. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 43.51% and a negative net margin of 5,949.04%. research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synlogic news, insider Paul Francis Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $5,393,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $9,146,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.84% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with liver disease and hepatic encephalopathy, and urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

