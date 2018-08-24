Systematic Financial Management LP Has $1.46 Million Position in United States Cellular Corp (USM)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,505 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in United States Cellular by 32.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth about $505,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth about $445,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 980.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in United States Cellular during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay Ellison sold 11,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $478,552.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven T. Campbell sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $99,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,988.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,023 shares of company stock valued at $921,311. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.66. United States Cellular Corp has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.38.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.37. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $974.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on United States Cellular from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

