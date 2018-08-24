Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 572,387 Shares of Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE)

Systematic Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 572,387 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.29% of Caesarstone worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Caesarstone in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on CSTE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Caesarstone and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.55. Caesarstone Ltd has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

