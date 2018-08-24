T-coin Price Tops $0.0001 (TCOIN)

T-coin (CURRENCY:TCOIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last week, T-coin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One T-coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. T-coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of T-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00268450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00150550 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00032206 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010839 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

T-coin Profile

T-coin’s official website is www.trcplatform.com.

T-coin Coin Trading

T-coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire T-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy T-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

