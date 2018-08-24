T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Holdings Trimmed by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 23,361.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 179,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 178,718 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 41,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $5,075,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,000,285.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $4,548,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 487,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,643,433.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,139 shares of company stock valued at $18,369,428 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $115.06 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $81.61 and a 12 month high of $127.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

