Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) CEO Gerald R. Mattys Sells 5,558 Shares

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 5,558 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $346,930.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,462.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gerald R. Mattys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 26th, Gerald R. Mattys sold 20,000 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $1,087,600.00.

TCMD stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,518. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.44. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.49 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

