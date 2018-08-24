Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 63,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,056. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.74% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $233.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

