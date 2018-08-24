TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (TTWO) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.09

Media coverage about TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6797928320683 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock alerts:

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wedbush upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $130.68 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $131.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $1,510,505.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 115,616 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,413.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $39,100.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,414.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,503,784 in the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC Common Stock

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Read More: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.