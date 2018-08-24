Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $31.00 price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.03.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Richard P. Valencia purchased 1,754 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at $49,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.