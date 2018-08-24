TCG BDC (CGBD) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TCG BDC earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.908151600464 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TCG BDC in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TCG BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

CGBD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.03. 2,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,178. TCG BDC has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -0.45.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. TCG BDC had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.06%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

