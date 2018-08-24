TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $574,000 in Tricida Inc (TCDA) Stock

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Separately, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,016,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tricida stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Tricida Inc has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.40. analysts forecast that Tricida Inc will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van bought 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $100,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Ii, bought 131,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,001.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 623,686 shares of company stock worth $11,850,034 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tricida in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics to address renal, metabolic, and cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer drug that is in Phase III clinical trials used to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease.

