TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. ValuEngine upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 price target on First Industrial Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

FR opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.79. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $98.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 90,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $2,906,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 725,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,428,978.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 30,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,369,478.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

