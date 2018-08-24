TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Square, Inc. (SQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Management raised its holdings in Square by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Square by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Square by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Square by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Square from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “$71.60” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Square from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Square in a report on Friday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Square from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

In related news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $324,905.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $889,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,415,225 shares of company stock valued at $94,741,634. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $77.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Square had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

