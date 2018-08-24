Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in EQT Co. (EQT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,638 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,195 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EQT were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EQT by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in EQT by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 768,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,403,000 after acquiring an additional 210,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in EQT by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,929,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $713,439,000 after acquiring an additional 825,730 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in EQT by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.57. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.16%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Burke bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.20 per share, for a total transaction of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,385 shares of company stock worth $476,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $70.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of EQT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 target price on shares of EQT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

