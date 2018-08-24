Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.67 Million Position in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CarMax were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in CarMax by 50.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 315,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $23,813,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 354,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,782,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $135,127.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 666,816 shares of company stock valued at $50,495,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KMX. Morgan Stanley upgraded CarMax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Buckingham Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $75.03 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

